iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4879 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

