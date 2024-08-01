iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4879 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
