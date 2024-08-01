iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,974,000 after buying an additional 1,948,478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after acquiring an additional 994,265 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. 2,080,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

