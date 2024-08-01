iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.08

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.08 and last traded at $94.95, with a volume of 1308640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

