ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.88.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $144.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

