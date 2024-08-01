Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Jabil were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

