Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 23,852 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of DHT worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 851,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.48%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

