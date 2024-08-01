Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 163.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 192,766 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.34% of RingCentral worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,850. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

