Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $18.36 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,889 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Skyline Champion worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,209. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

