Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,951 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Theravance Biopharma worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 116,164 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 57,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,719. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.