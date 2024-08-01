Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 181,179 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181,179 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Baird R W cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,063. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.