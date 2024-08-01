Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 3,414 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Trading Up 32.5 %

NASDAQ:POWL traded up $43.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.60. 1,009,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $209.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.