Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 407 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $5,482,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $15.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $814.00. 488,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $752.55. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.