Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 53,269 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,269 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ZimVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ZimVie by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 132,804 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ ZIMV traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 82,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.17. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

