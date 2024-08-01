Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $20.82 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 592,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,428 shares of company stock worth $98,778. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 1,281,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,303. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.