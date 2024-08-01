Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,990 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

