Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 75,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

LOW traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

