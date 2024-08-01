Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,379. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $144.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $185.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.