Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,046. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

