Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after purchasing an additional 957,270 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $60.48. 3,547,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,612. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

