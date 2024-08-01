Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,059 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,869,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,632. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

