Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

TJX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,570. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

