Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 504 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FUTY stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

