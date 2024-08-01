Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 423.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 733,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,128,000 after purchasing an additional 369,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,203 shares of company stock worth $4,015,048. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

