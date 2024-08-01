Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,139. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.62.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

