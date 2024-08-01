Jane Street Group LLC Buys 251,413 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after buying an additional 30,173,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $326,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 325,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,521. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

