Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,857,678 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,857,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 3,045,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,577,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

