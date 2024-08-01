Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 273.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,460 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 149,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 110,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,117. The company has a market cap of $408.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.