Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 358.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,897 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.65% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $42,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,053,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 190,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 121,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,039. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.