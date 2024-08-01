Jane Street Group LLC Has $53.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2,695.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,496 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.50% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $53,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 842,838 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,209,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 130,186 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 85,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

