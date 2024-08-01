Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1,145.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674,463 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.04% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $38,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 919,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,818. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.