Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,170,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.97% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,179,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,313,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 165,058 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 356,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 111,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,993,000.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,115 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

