Jane Street Group LLC Sells 601,170 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601,170 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $49,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,846. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $926.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

