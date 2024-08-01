Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,088 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $81,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,465,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 784,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,998,000 after buying an additional 100,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after buying an additional 151,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 629,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after buying an additional 69,227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

