Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,803 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.11% of M/I Homes worth $41,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MHO remained flat at $167.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 35,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,009. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $170.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
