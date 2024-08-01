Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.82% of Repay worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,919,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Repay by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Repay by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after buying an additional 538,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 75,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

