Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $29.40 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $29,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,963,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,140. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.