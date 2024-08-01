Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.88 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.51% of Landstar System worth $34,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $219,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.92.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

