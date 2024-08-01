Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 7,987.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473,282 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $74,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 2,331.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

SGRY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 159,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.