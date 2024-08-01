Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.14% of Nomad Foods worth $36,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,589. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.