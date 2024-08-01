Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

