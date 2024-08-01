Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.03% of Euronet Worldwide worth $152,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.