Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,369 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.84% of WisdomTree worth $25,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $103,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in WisdomTree by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 516,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WisdomTree by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 587,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

