Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1966 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 319,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,741. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
