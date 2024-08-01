Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1966 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 319,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,741. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

