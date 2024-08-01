Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 618,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 766,158 shares.The stock last traded at $41.30 and had previously closed at $41.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 3.58.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.