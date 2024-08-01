JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. JetBlue Airways updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,872,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,418. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.