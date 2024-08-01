John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.30. 413,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.