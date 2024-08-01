Jonathan Young Purchases 200,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Young acquired 200,000 shares of AIC Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,000.00 ($67,973.86).
AIC Mines Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.
About AIC Mines
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIC Mines
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AIC Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIC Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.