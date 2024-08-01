JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.73% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. 131,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

