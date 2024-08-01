JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAGGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 677,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 203,502 shares.The stock last traded at $46.19 and had previously closed at $46.08.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

