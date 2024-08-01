JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $210.64 and last traded at $211.54. Approximately 1,516,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,185,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.51. The company has a market capitalization of $617.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

